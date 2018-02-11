ATLANTA -- Lanes are beginning to reopen after three separate accidents at the same place on I-85, Friday morning.

Initially, all southbound lanes of I-85 were blocked at North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County due to the crashes causing backups so extreme, a drive of only a few miles was expected to take well over an hour.

The crashes involved seven cars in total and all happened at the same place. One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution but no other injuries have been reported so far.

While the accident itself is only blocking one lane now, Buford and Lawrenceville highways may serve as decent alternate routes for anyone wanting to avoid the residual traffic jams in a spot already prone to congestion on a Friday morning.

To keep track of this and other slowdowns during your Friday commute, check the 11Alive traffic page.

