DULUTH, Ga. -- Gwinnett County officials have filed suit against two companies who own land where sinkholes threaten to destroy a highly-trafficked road.

Venture Outlet Mall, LLC and Best Friends Development, Inc. have been named in a lawsuit requesting that they either repair two sinkholes and the drainage pipe that caused them - or cough up the cash as the county does it on their own.

The sinkholes first appeared in a parking lot off of Venture Drive in Duluth, Georgia on June 21. However, in the days that followed, they continued to grow by several feet. Now, one of those holes threatens to seriously damage a road - and hurt those walking or driving near it.

"In fact, the sinkhole located adjacent to Venture Drive has progressed to a point where the County has been forced to completely shut down Venture Drive in order to avoid danger to the motoring public," the lawsuit states.

But the road isn't the only infrastructure in danger.

"One of the sinkholes has completely washed away all of the soil surrounding the County's manhole, damaged the brick facing and is thereby threatening the integrity of the supporting structure, the collapse of which would be catastrophic for the stormwater system serving the immediate area," the suit states.

Authorities are unsure if Best Friends plans to willingly contribute to the repair - though they have repaired others in the last year. However, the county claims Venture has "refused to acknowledge this responsibility and has refused to perform any repairs, temporary or permanent, on the Property."

The county said in the suit that a section of county code gives it the right to go onto private property to perform repairs and charge the landowner for them. However, it is requesting a court order "out of an abundance of caution."

"If the County is authorized by the Court to perform the actions as set forth above, the County is entitled to recover the costs of said activities from Venture and/or Best Friends," the suit read. "As well as an order from this Court declaring that these activities do not in any way indicate acceptance by the County of any responsibility."

