The Georgia Department of Transportation said a multiple vehicle wreck with at least one critical injury blocked all traffic on Interstate 75 southbound just after Jonesboro Road (Georgia 54) in Clayton County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Officials said all southbound traffic was being diverted off at Jonesboro Road and being allowed to re-enter at the following exit, Mount Zion Road.

As of 8 a.m., backups continued to extend to motorists just passing Tara Boulevard.

GDOT said they did not have an indication as to when the roadway would be cleared and traffic allowed to resume on I-75 southbound.

