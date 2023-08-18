Construction begins for new express lanes project on GA-400 near Alpharetta

The multi-day project is at Kimball Bridge Road which passes over GA-400.

ATLANTA — Georgia Department Transportation crews are beginning a multi-day project at Kimball Bridge Road, specifically, the part that passes over GA-400 in Alpharetta.

Pile driving is scheduled to take place between Friday and Monday with work to last between six and 10 days.

The construction is part of the GA-400 express lanes project.

This portion of the bridge will be replaced and the new bridge will have lanes that will merge into express lanes.

Currently, the road and sidewalk are blocked off between North Point Parkway and Northwinds Parkway. People living and working nearby will have to deal with noise during the pile-driving process.