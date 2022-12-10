Lanes reopened on I-85 Northbound in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer rolls over

GDOT cameras show fire officials working to remove the tractor-trailer from the road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Roads are now reopened

Original story:

Drivers in DeKalb County need to be aware of a traffic incident on I-85 northbound at the I-285 interchange this Saturday afternoon.

Georgia 511 has issued a travel alert warning drivers of an accident. GDOT cameras show a tractor-trailer that has rolled over, blocking three of the right lanes on the highway.

Emergency responders are working to clear the area. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays and to continue checking Georgia 511 for updates on the situation.

This is just the latest in a series of tractor-trailer accidents on Atlanta's highways, this week highlighting the need for drivers to be vigilant and prepared for unexpected disruptions to their routes.