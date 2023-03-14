Watch Live | 1 lane re-opens on I-285 in Cobb County after tractor trailer fire

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. near South Atlanta Road on Tuesday. GDOT said the rear brakes of a tractor trailer hauling paint products caught fire.

ATLANTA — One lane has re-opened on a stretch of Interstate 285 south in Cobb County after a tractor trailer carrying paint products caught on fire, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials reported that the trailer was engulfed in flames. The driver was able to unhood the tractor cab and moved south of the scene while the trailer was on fire on the right shoulder. No one was hurt, GDOT said.

All southbound lanes on I-285 were shut down for about an hour, GDOT said. Drivers should avoid heading west or south on I-285 and to use Interstate 75 as an alternate route to Interstate 20.

