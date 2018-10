CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A five-car pile-up on Interstate 75 shut down all lanes before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

By 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, officials began opening lanes on I-75 Northbound at I-285. The traffic backs up to Tara Boulevard and drivers can expect up 35-minute delay.

For drivers coming from Henry County consider taking alternate routes including I-675 or Highway 1941.

For the latest on traffic and delays, visit the 11Alive Traffic Tracker.

ACC : Forest Park : I-75 NB: At I-285 (Southside) - Accident - 2 right lanes open, big delays back to Tara Blvd. Use 19/41 as an alternate.#MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/KJBAsIqiLy — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) October 9, 2018

