DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. - I-285 soundbound at Stone Mountain Freeway has reopened after an overturned gravel truck shut down all lanes for over an hour.

The truck itself was removed from the roadway somewhat quickly, but it took until about 4 p.m. for crews to shovel the loose gravel off of the major interstate. Emergency crews responded to one injury in the wreck though the person's condition wasn't released at the time.

