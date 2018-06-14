ATLANTA -- All lanes have been reopened after a woman was hit and killed on northbound I-75 just before the Cleveland Avenue exit.

Atlanta Police on the scene confirmed that a woman was hit by several vehicles at around 5 a.m. Thursday after she walked onto the roadway.

"We do have several motorists who stopped on the side of the roadway - those who struck the individual," Atlanta Police Captain Andrew Senzer said. "From all accounts right now, the individual was not a passenger in any of the vehicles."

He said they don't know why the woman walked onto the road.

Commuters coming into Atlanta from as far south as Henry County can still expect delays.

One alternative route that's available for drivers is I-285 to I-85 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

© 2018 WXIA