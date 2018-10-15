The final wayward cow that had been wandering around the area of Interstate 285 and 75 since getting away from a crashed truck a few weeks ago has finally been wrangled.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed the info Monday afternoon.

Crews worked to find and "get the cow out of harm's way."

A GDOT photo showed the cow, hiding in a wooded area not far from the interchange.

About two hours later, GDOT tweeted that the cow had been rescued. One lane that had been blocked while crews worked to find the missing bovine was reopened in time for the Monday afternoon commute.

It was around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when the trailer transporting the cows flipped as it tried to exit I-285 onto I-75. It caused bumper-to-bumper traffic during the Monday morning commute, and left more than 80 cows roaming the Interstate, causing crashes.

