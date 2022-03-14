Railroad crossing closings cause 'traffic apocalypse' in Lilburn, police say

The closings affected multiple roads Monday evening.

Railroad crossing closings caused a "traffic apocalypse" across the City of Lilburn on Monday, according to Lilburn Police. The police department claims that CSX did not utilize its recommendations to lessen the impact of railroad maintenance on traffic.

CSX closed railroad crossings on Lester Road, Main Street, Rockbridge Road, Arcado Road and Harmony Grove Road on Monday, police said. Officers said the closings caused "extreme traffic delays," even describing the effect on local traffic as apocalyptic.

"When this was discussed between the City of Lilburn and CSX, Police Chief Hedley strongly recommended the closings be staggered to prevent the current traffic apocalypse, yet here we are," the Lilburn Police Department said on Facebook. "Please understand that we have no jurisdiction with CSX (nor do we have input on any of their projects)."

The department then suggested that residents should feel free to contact CSX's customer service hotline at 1-877-744-7279 if they are experiencing traffic delays.

Lilburn is not the only Georgia city being impacted on the roads by CSX. Public officials said trains blocking railroad crossings in DeKalb County are causing a safety hazard, 11Alive's Kristin Crowley reported. Lithonia is also feeling the sting.

Lithonia's mayor told Crowley that CSX trains have been a problem for years, leading to hundreds of signatures on a change.org petition.

Deputy Chief of the Dalton Fire Department, 100 miles away from Lithonia, Mike Russell told Crowley that he does not know of a delay caused by CSX trains that cost someone their life in an emergency. But, he is still concerned.

“We used to have an average of a 3-and-a-half to 4-minute response time," Russell said. "It really just adds another response time to a call."

Georgia has seen a 259% hike in train complaints since 2002. As of February, reports were already seven times higher than they were during the same period last year.

When Crowley reached out to CSX to ask why some trains have been blocking traffic, it offered a statement: