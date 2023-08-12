Live Updates | Storms moving across north Georgia on Saturday, thunderstorms watches issued

Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon with an isolated storm or two becoming strong to severe.

ATLANTA — Storms are expected in parts of north Georgia on Saturday. These areas could see damaging winds and hail as storms enter northwest Georgia later this afternoon.

Live Updates

3:20 p.m. | Several Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued until 8 p.m.

The watch is for the following Banks, Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Pumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White counties.

2:59 p.m. | Several Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect until 7 p.m.

This is for the following northwest Georgia counties: Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.

