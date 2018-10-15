ATLANTA -- An accident involving several cars, SUVs and at least one dump truck have led to a major accident on I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. and led to at least three injuries and two of three westbound lanes blocked on the major interstate.

The estimated clearing time for the accident isn't clear. As of 6:20 a.m., traffic backups were showing up past Evans Mill Road. For anyone not already stuck in the traffic jam, get to Covington Highway as fast as you can. Otherwise, expect a 104-minute drive from Conyers to the perimeter.

Another accident on the west side of Atlanta on I-20 is also causing trouble for eastbound drivers near Lee Road in Douglas County. That accident only has one right lane blocked but drivers should still head toward Highway 78.

To the north, an accident on I-85 south at Pleasantdale Road has one lane blocked. And a multi-car crash on I-285 west near Peachtree Dunwoody Road has two lanes blocked.

