Major multi-car crash closes all lanes of Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta

Police advise drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta is currently closed in both directions after a "serious" multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Marietta Police said.

The Marietta Police Department traffic unit was activated to work the scene just after 5 p.m. and are trying to get it cleared up as quickly as possible.

The popular road will remain closed for "the next hour or two" and will have limited openings as crews clear the scene, police said.