x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Major multi-car crash closes all lanes of Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta

Police advise drivers to use alternate routes if possible.
Credit: WXIA

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta is currently closed in both directions after a "serious" multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Marietta Police said.

The Marietta Police Department traffic unit was activated to work the scene just after 5 p.m. and are trying to get it cleared up as quickly as possible.

The popular road will remain closed for "the next hour or two" and will have limited openings as crews clear the scene, police said.

Police advise drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash kills 3 on I-75 in Georgia

Before You Leave, Check This Out