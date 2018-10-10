Traffic on I-285 eastbound is snarled at Riverside Parkway in Sandy Springs due to a multi-vehicle wreck and car fire shortly after 7 a.m.

11Alive's Crash Clark reports that the wreck has been moved to the right side, but delays continue to cause major delays back to beyond South Cobb Drive on the west side of I-285 northbound.

Estimated travel time from South Cobb Drive to I-75 is 30 minutes alone. Current estimated travel time between I-75 and Georgia 400 is about 60 minutes.

Anyone on I-285 northbound approaching I-75 should exit at 75 and take 75 into Atlanta and come back out on I-85 or Georgia 400 to avoid the wreck.

