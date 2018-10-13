ATLANTA -- Police say a man hanging from a sign over the Downtown Connector temporarily shut down traffic in both directions Saturday afternoon.

The incident, first reported only as police activity, happened on a freeway sign above I-75 and I-85 in Midtown.

Negotiators spoke with the man and witnesses reported ladder trucks on the scene. In the meantime, north and southbound traffic was narrowed to the emergency lanes on either side of the interstate.

Atlanta police have begun reopening the roads.

© 2018 WXIA