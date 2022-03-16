x
Gainesville woman killed in deadly crash with Mack truck, police say

The crash occurred in the area of Thompson Bridge Road and Oak Tree Drive.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal car crash in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon. No charges are expected to be filed, Gainesville Police said.

Maria Hernandez exited a business driveway onto Thompson Bridge Road southbound near Oak Tree Drive when her vehicle impacted a Mack dump truck heading northbound. The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The northbound lanes on Thompson Bridge Road were temporarily shut down near the scene on Tuesday.

   

