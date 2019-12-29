ATLANTA — MARTA evaluates its bus routes on a regular basis and makes adjustments to them three times a year, according to spokesperson Stephany Fisher.

With that in mind, and following a public hearing in September, MARTA says they have adopted ongoing changes to service on several routes.

The Route 19 Clairmont Road bus has been extended to serve the East Lake MARTA station segment previously served by the Route 123 (Church Street/North DeKalb Mall) bus. The route is being renamed "Clairmont Road/W. Howard Avenue."

The Route 123 Church Street/North DeKalb Mall bus has been modified to provide service from the Decatur MARTA station to North DeKalb Mall via Emory Decatur Hospital (formerly DeKalb Medical Hospital), to and from Decatur Station. Service will continue to be provided between the Decatur and East Lake MARTA stations.

The Route 823 Belvedere bus has been modified to provide service along Candler Road and Memorial Drive between Hosea L. Williams Drive and Line Street to its terminus on Belvedere Lane.

Other adjustments -- mostly in timing -- have taken place along bus routes 12, 14, 19, 37, 51, 84, 86, 117, 123, 172, 181, 194, 823, 856 and 867.

All of the bus route adjustments began in early December.

