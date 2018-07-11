ATLANTA - A multi-vehicle wreck involving a MARTA bus stopped traffic in both directions on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in both directions just west of Fulton Industrial Boulevard for a while Wednesday morning.

According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, a MARTA bus was struck by a vehicle, pushing it off of the roadway and up an embankment at the intersection of Atlanta Industrial Parkway and Hollowell Parkway.

A car ran a red light and hit the bus, police said.

Fisher said three passengers were on board the bus at the time of the wreck. One person is slightly hurt.

Atlanta Police and MARTA Police responded to the incident and blocked traffic in both directions while the vehicles were cleared.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the roadway was expected to be cleared by 10:15 a.m.

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

For the latest traffic times and traffic maps, please visit 11alive.com/traffic.

