Dept. of Transportation announces $13 million grant for MARTA

The monies will help with the Clayton County MARTA bus expansion project.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said Tuesday that $13 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be heading to metro Atlanta as part of MARTA's expansion into Clayton County.

The funding is part of the FTA's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

MARTA will use the funds for a new multi-use bus facility as part of the transit system's expansion in Clayton County.

In addition, the bus facility is anticipated to coordinate with the proposed Clayton County expansion of MARTA's rail system.

According to MARTA, in November 2014, Clayton County voters approved a referendum to dedicate a one-cent sales tax for the expansion of MARTA service to the county.

Approval of the tax provides for the implementation of bus and mobility service to the county -- which is currently in operation. It also provides for future high-capacity rail transit service to Clayton County