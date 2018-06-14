ATLANTA — Passengers aboard a MARTA train had to be rescued from an above-ground track during rush hour, Thursday evening.

MARTA first tweeted that a southbound train was experiencing a mechanical issue between the Lenox and Lindbergh stations. The issue caused delays on the Gold and Red lines.

About 30 minutes later, MARTA tweeted that passengers were being rescued from the disabled train and that the Red and Gold lines are experiencing "extensive delays."

SB train remains down between Lenox & Lindbergh. Passenger rescue from the disabled train is in progress.-Read more: https://t.co/2YtMeYmF4d — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) June 14, 2018

Stephany Fisher with MARTA said all of the passengers were offloaded safely and put on another train.

She said, "Rail control will be towing the disabled train out of the way here shortly. Hope to have it moved in the next 30 minutes."

For now, the trains are being single-tracked.

© 2018 WXIA