ATLANTA — Smoke coming from a tunnel shut down two MARTA stations during the busiest part of their day.

Both the Midtown and North Ave. MARTA stations were shut down for about an hour on Thursday while Atlanta Fire investigated something burning on the tracks from a tunnel.

All trains were stopped in both directions but after an investigation service was restored. But, not without delays.

Bus service has been extended to transport riders going in both direction between Civic Ctr, North Ave, Midtown, Arts Ctr, & Lindbergh station.

This is a developing story. Check back with 11Alive for updates.

