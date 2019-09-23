MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy has died after a single-car accident in Monroe County, according to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis said it happened on Highway 41 South near Loraine Woods Drive. She said the call came in around 7 p.m.

According to Lewis, the boy was one of three children in the car, which was being driven by their father.

Lewis said the two other children in the car were a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

She says the two other children and their father were all transported to the Medical Center Navicent Health.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

