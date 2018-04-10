FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A motor home crashed and went up an embankment on I-285.

The crash happened on I-285 at the intersection with Cascade Road SW, Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Fire Department.

An entrapment response team responded to the scene to rescue two passengers. There are no injuries reported. After the people were rescued, Atlanta Fire worked to rescue a cat that was still trapped inside.

The crash and rescue caused major delays on I-285 during the evening commute.

RV rolls into ditch on I-285 in Atlanta

