Multi-car pileup on I-85 SB at Peachtree Road causes major delays into Midtown

Here is your way around the wreck.

ATLANTA — It's a nightmare morning for commuters heading into Midtown. Multiple lanes are blocked as traffic officials work to clear a multi-car wreck on Interstate 85 southbound at Peachtree Road.

This nine-car pile-up is causing major delays beyond Georgia 400 back to Clairmont Road.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark says commuters should take Buford Spring in an attempt to avoid significant backup. 

This comes after a car fire caused major delays on Interstate 75 northbound just past 17th Street following a wreck, video shows. For that incident, morning commuters who travel from downtown into Midtown should use Northside Drive, West Peachtree Street or Peachtree Street to avoid this major incident. 

