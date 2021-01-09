Multi-car pileup on I-85 SB at Peachtree Road causes major delays into Midtown

ATLANTA — It's a nightmare morning for commuters heading into Midtown. Multiple lanes are blocked as traffic officials work to clear a multi-car wreck on Interstate 85 southbound at Peachtree Road.
This nine-car pile-up is causing major delays beyond Georgia 400 back to Clairmont Road.
Traffic Tracker Crash Clark says commuters should take Buford Spring in an attempt to avoid significant backup.
This comes after a car fire caused major delays on Interstate 75 northbound just past 17th Street following a wreck, video shows. For that incident, morning commuters who travel from downtown into Midtown should use Northside Drive, West Peachtree Street or Peachtree Street to avoid this major incident.