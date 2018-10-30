DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two wrecks on the north side of I-285 may cause some issues for motorists heading into Tuesday rush hour.

The biggest concern appears to be on I-285 eastbound before Roswell Road. Traffic cameras show at least two lanes blocked and four cars involved.

Further to the east, an overturned tractor-trailer shouldn't cause too many issues for motorists heading into town just yet but is causing some issues for traffic heading up the westbound I-285 ramp to north Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Keep up-to-date on traffic by visiting the 11Alive Traffic Page.

© 2018 WXIA