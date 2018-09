DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – Multiple lanes are shut down on Interstate 20 Eastbound after a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

Officials have opened the far left lane to allow the traffic to get around the accident.

The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 Eastbound near Fairburn Road. GDOT said two vehicles and one tractor-trailer were involved in the crash.

Two life-flight helicopters arrived on the scene, but officials have yet to release if any injuries occurred.

