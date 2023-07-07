Multi-vehicle crash closes several lanes on I-85 north

ATLANTA — A wreck has closed several lanes on I-85 north at Cleveland Avenue during the Friday afternoon rush hour.
Two of the three lanes are currently closed as crews work to clean up the crash. Georgia Department of Transportation estimates that lanes will reopen by 5 p.m. The wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m., according to the GDOT website.
It's unsure if there are any injuries from the crash, but 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and saw multiple people standing beside the cars that appeared to be involved in the accident.
