Multi-vehicle crash closes several lanes on I-75 ramp to Downtown Connector

It is not yet known when the lanes are expected to reopen.

ATLANTA — Several southbound lanes are closed on the I-75 ramp to the Downtown Connector after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police said that it appears two to three cars are involved and it is not yet know if there are any injuries at this time.

The crash has completely blocked multiple left lanes at I-75 southbound at 14th street, according to officials.