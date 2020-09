Traffic officials said that two tractor-trailer trucks got into a wreck with a vehicle hauling a U-haul.

GWINNETT, Ga. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major backup in northern Gwinnett County this morning.

If you're making your way out of Gwinnett County, our Traffic Tracker Jerry Carnes said you should take Highway 124. This alternate route will take commuters around the crash.

Lanes are beginning to open up, but it will take a while to clear.