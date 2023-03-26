Several people injured in multiple-car wreck on I-85 north | Four lanes blocked

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-car wreck has injured several people on Interstate 85 as severe thunderstorms continue to pour down Sunday night, fire officials said.
Four lanes are currently blocked on I-85 north near Shallowford Road, DeKalb fire officials said.
It is not yet known what type of injuries were sustained and how long the lanes are expected to be blocked.
