Several people injured in multiple-car wreck on I-85 north | Four lanes blocked

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-car wreck has injured several people on Interstate 85 as severe thunderstorms continue to pour down Sunday night, fire officials said.

Four lanes are currently blocked on I-85 north near Shallowford Road, DeKalb fire officials said.

It is not yet known what type of injuries were sustained and how long the lanes are expected to be blocked.