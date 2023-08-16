Car flips over on I-85 in Gwinnett County shutting down multiple lanes

Here is what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County are currently blocked after a car overturned Wednesday night.

Georgia Department of Transportation website shows that four of the six lanes are closed as traffic continues to back up. The accident is near the Pleasant Hill Road exit.

It happened just before 7 p.m. and according to GDOT, isn't expected to be cleared until 9 p.m.

It's unsure how the vehicle flipped over.