EAST POINT, Ga. -- One person has died after an accident involving several semi-trucks and a car on I-285 south of Atlanta, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said they were called to the scene around noon, Tuesday, after several semi-trucks were involved in a chain reaction crash. According to a preliminary investigation, one commercial truck was heading north on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway when it struck three other tractor trailers and the rear of a passenger car for unknown reasons.

The crash also forced the car underneath another tractor-trailer, killing the driver. Two lanes of I-285 north remained closed as of 4:45 p.m. - several hours after the initial crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said that motorists heading to the southwest part of metro Atlanta on I-85 as well as anyone traveling on southwest I-285 should anticipate major delays over the next several hours and plan on alternate routes.

