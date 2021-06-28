Man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Police say other drivers involved were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ATLANTA — One man is dead after a Sunday wreck involving multiple vehicles on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says their officers responded to 1977 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about the accident around 6:45 p.m. That's right in front of a Texaco gas station.

Officers saw there were several vehicles involved in the wreck. Preliminary investigation shows a man was driving a 2010 Infiniti G37 on Interstate 20 eastbound, exited on the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive ramp, and drove past a stop sign.

That's when a Buick Enclave hit his car, according to police.

Police say it caused a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer to hit the Infiniti, too. The Enclave to also hit a 2010 Honda Insight.

The man driving the Infiniti was ejected from the car and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The other drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no information about the man's age or identity at this time.