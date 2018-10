One person was killed in a crash on I-20 E between the Perimeter and Wesley Chapel. For now, all lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted.

Officials said the crash was an eight-car pileup that was reported at 2:30 a.m. on I-20E just before I-285 East.

The roads are wet because of rain from Tropical Storm Michael.

For Alternates

Exit at Columbia Drive and go Rainbow Drive to Wesley Chapel back to I-20 or exit at Flat Shoals Candler and take that to I-285.

