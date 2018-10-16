ATLANTA – An accident involving an overturned box truck is blocking traffic on southbound I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Seven vehicles are involved, according to GDOT. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Another crash happened along the shoulder further up I-85 at Indian Trail Road. Traffic is backed up to the Satellite Boulevard exit.

Hero units and other first responders are on the scene. At least two lanes of the seven lanes were open around 11:00 a.m. There is no word on when all lanes will reopen.

