Overturned car blocking multiple lanes on I-85 south toward Atlanta

The car is currently overturned on the bridge at I-85 S at Piedmont Road that connects from Buford Highway.

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 heading toward Midtown Atlanta are currently blocked due to an overturned car.

The car is currently overturned on the bridge at I-85 S at Piedmont Road, which connects from Buford Highway, Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show.

At this time, it is not sure what caused the car to overturn or exactly how many lanes are blocked, although it appears cars are keeping to the far-left HOV lane and the lane to the right of it, while the other three including the shoulder are blocked.

Authorities have not yet given an estimated time for when the car will be removed and all lanes will re-open.