x
Traffic

Overturned semi-truck causing traffic delays in Douglas County

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene in the area of Highway 92 at Fairburn Road and Lee Road.
Credit: 11Alive Skytracker

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned semi-truck is causing backups in Douglas County Wednesday evening.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene in the area of Highway 92 at Fairburn Road and Lee Road, where the semi-truck was seen on its side – blocking nearly all of the lanes of traffic. 

The Douglas County Sheriff said the crash involves five vehicles. Southbound lanes and northbound lanes remain blocked as of 6 p.m.

There is no word if there are any injuries. 11Alive has reached out for more details about what happened. 

Credit: 11Alive Skytracker

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

