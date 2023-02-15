Overturned semi-truck causing traffic delays in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned semi-truck is causing backups in Douglas County Wednesday evening.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene in the area of Highway 92 at Fairburn Road and Lee Road, where the semi-truck was seen on its side – blocking nearly all of the lanes of traffic.
The Douglas County Sheriff said the crash involves five vehicles. Southbound lanes and northbound lanes remain blocked as of 6 p.m.
There is no word if there are any injuries. 11Alive has reached out for more details about what happened.
