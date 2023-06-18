x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes of I-285 south exit to I-20 in DeKalb

Officials did not give an estimated time for when lanes may reopen.
Credit: 511GA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of the I-285 southbound exit to I-20 east in DeKalb County are currently blocked after a tractor trailer overturned Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The tractor trailer flipped on its side just before 3 p.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials did not give an estimated time for when lanes might reopen, but encouraged drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

Credit: 511GA

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Potholes can cost you a pretty penny | Here's the average cost for a fix from damage

Before You Leave, Check This Out