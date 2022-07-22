Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-285 S, I-20 W exchange in DeKalb County

Drivers traveling on I-20 west are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid "extreme delays."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on the I-20 West exit to the I-285 South exchange in DeKalb County Friday evening.

DeKalb Police said officers responded to the crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a loaded tractor-trailer on its side.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where all of the lanes were blocked around 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, according to DeKalb Police.

DeKalb Police added that the I-20 west ramp is closed onto I-285 south while crews attempt to remove the tractor-trailer and clean up its cargo. Currently, it's estimated to take between two to three hours before the ramp is open again.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.