Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-85 north ramp

The 18-wheeler overturned on the northbound ramp from Senoia Road. Authorities said for drivers to avoid the area.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Traffic is currently backed up along I-85 north in the City of South Fulton after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.

Fairburn Police are urging drivers to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene. The 18-wheeler overturned on the northbound ramp from Senoia Road.

South Fulton Police said it was a single-vehicle accident and there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.