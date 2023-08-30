Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-85 north ramp

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Traffic is currently backed up along I-85 north in the City of South Fulton after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.
Fairburn Police are urging drivers to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene. The 18-wheeler overturned on the northbound ramp from Senoia Road.
South Fulton Police said it was a single-vehicle accident and there were no injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.
