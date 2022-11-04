Overturned truck on I-75 overpass leaves two lanes blocked on highway in Cobb County

The Department of Transportation said all lanes may not be clear until 2 p.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A semi-truck overturned on an Interstate 75 overpass in Cobb County -- blocking two lanes of traffic below Monday morning.

A video of the wreck obtained by 11Alive shows the truck on it's side, near the edge of the Canton Road overpass as cars pass underneath.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 9:45 a.m.

Drivers can expect heavy delays are crews work to clear the area. GDOT said the roadway may not reopen for several hours, as they anticipate the incident will clear around 2 p.m.

Right now, there's no word on what caused the tractor trailer to over turn, or if there are any injuries in the accident.