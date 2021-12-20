Overturned trucks on I-20 cause massive delays during rush hour

Drivers leaving Downtown Atlanta during the 5 p.m. rush are in for some delays.

ATLANTA — Drivers leaving Downtown Atlanta are in for some delays during the 5 p.m. rush. A Red Alert is in effect as two overturned trucks are causing a traffic buildup on I-20.

Two trucks overturned on I-20 westbound Monday evening. The incident occurred between Lowery Blvd. and Langhorn Street.

As the traffic incident is expected to have a major impact on the afternoon rush hour, drivers are being asked to use Martin Luther King Drive, Hollowell Parkway and Ralph David Abernathy as alternate routes.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: This is two overturned trucks blocking ALL lanes on I-20 WB between Lowery Blvd. and Langhorn Street. This will impact the PM rush hour with massive delays leaving downtown. Use MLK, RDA or Hollowell Pkwy as alternates. #11alive pic.twitter.com/GU4NuGVjzL — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 20, 2021