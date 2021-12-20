Overturned trucks on I-20 cause massive delays during rush hour

ATLANTA — Drivers leaving Downtown Atlanta are in for some delays during the 5 p.m. rush. A Red Alert is in effect as two overturned trucks are causing a traffic buildup on I-20.
Two trucks overturned on I-20 westbound Monday evening. The incident occurred between Lowery Blvd. and Langhorn Street.
As the traffic incident is expected to have a major impact on the afternoon rush hour, drivers are being asked to use Martin Luther King Drive, Hollowell Parkway and Ralph David Abernathy as alternate routes.
11Alive is working to get more details about the crash.