An overturned vehicle has shut down Covington Highway in DeKalb County Friday morning.

One vehicle is off in a woody ravine and the other vehicle is turned on its side on Covington Highway at Wesley Chapel.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark advised drivers stay on I-20 this morning to avoid delays. Drivers may encounter a tad bit of volume, but overall it's about a 15 minute ride to the downtown connector.

Download the all-new 11Alive news app to receive breaking news alerts on traffic incidents that could impact your commute!

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: Third e-scooter rider dies in Atlanta as city grapples with new regulation

RELATED: Midtown man kidnapped at knifepoint, forced to drive suspect to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

RELATED: Man walking across the U.S. to reduce veteran suicide makes stop in metro Atlanta