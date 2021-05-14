Police on the scene of deadly collision in Cobb

The incident happened in the area of Cooper Lake Road between King Springs Road and Mavell Road.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Cobb County Friday afternoon.

Cobb County Police confirmed the fatality but didn't release any further details.

However, Smyrna Police posted a traffic alert on its social media page to let drivers know to avoid the area of Cooper Lake Road between King Springs Road and Mavell Road. They said in their post that a pedestrian was hit.

11Alive is working to get more information from Cobb Police about the crash.

Drivers are advised to use Kings Springs Road as an alternate.

No further details were available, as police officers were in the middle of investigating what had taken place.