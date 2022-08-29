'Pedestrian scramble' extended at rainbow crosswalks in Midtown

The city said it's continuing to look at different alternatives to improve safety at the intersection.

Atlanta has decided to extend its "pedestrian scramble" at the rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont Avenue, as part of its Midtown Connection Plan.

The city said that phase 2 would span from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12. Phase one started Aug.15 and ended Monday.

About the pedestrian scramble

Atlanta's Department of Transportation said it would be "collecting data from intersection cameras, as well as feedback from residents, commuters, and community and business stakeholders."

The City of Atlanta said adding a diagonal crossing would affect traffic flow in the following ways.

"Pedestrians will be allowed to cross the intersection diagonally. Motorists heading east on 10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the leftmost lane; that lane will temporarily be left-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE. Drivers heading west on10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the right-most lane; that lane will temporarily be right-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE.

Signage, temporary striping, and barricades indicating the new traffic pattern on 10th Street NE eastbound and westbound will be installed on Sunday, August 14. The pedestrian scramble phase will be activated on Monday, August 15."