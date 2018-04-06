SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident along Old National Highway early Monday morning.

According to Maureen Smith with the City of South Fulton Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Old National Highway and Jerome Road.

The pedestrian, an adult black male, was struck and killed. Police said they have the driver in custody.

Smith says their investigation is in the preliminary stages and no additional information will be provided at this point.

