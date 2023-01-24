Developing | Plane shuts down northbound lanes on I-985 in Gwinnett County

Authorities said to avoid the area and to expect delays.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane landed on I-985 northbound in Gwinnett County Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes are currently shut down at I-985 near I-85, as authorities respond. It's unclear at this time why the plane landed.

Gwinnett Fire said crews responded to the scene at approximately 4:13 p.m. There were no injuries and no fire was found, fire officials said.

11Alive's Crash Clark, Atlanta's Traffic Expert, recommends the best way between Suwanee and Sugar Hill is Buford Highway. I-85 north is backing up but drivers can take I-85 north to Highway 20, which is Buford Drive and then re-enter I-85 north. I-85 south is also backing up. Drivers can use I-85 south into the city or Buford Highway as well.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured the aftermath of the landing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.