DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have shut down Interstate 285 eastbound at Spaghetti Junction and are diverting traffic off at the ramp.

Drivers who are headed down I-285 EB can get off at the I-285 EB ramp that goes to I-85 NB.

Police have not given an estimated amount of time for when this will be cleared at this time.

Expect major delays and drive safely.

© 2018 WXIA