DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — At least four cars were involved in a four-car wreck on Thornton Road at Interstate 20 on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the offramp from I-20 to Thornton Road. All lanes of northbound Thornton Road are blocked at of I-20.

Cars exiting I-20 at Thornton Road are being diverted onto southbound Thornton Road until the intersection can be cleared.

There was no immediate word of injuries in the incident.

GDOT has cautioned motorists to avoid the area.

